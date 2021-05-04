Porto FC: Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona would miss the rest of the tournament

The alarms have been raised not only for the Porto but for the Mexican team, since, according to the Portuguese newspaper ‘A Bola’, the Mexican would be missing the final stretch of the tournament.

Although at first the medical body of ‘The Dragons’ reported that the injury of Jesus Manuel Corona It was not serious as it was a trauma to his left leg, Sergio Conceicao does not want to risk it for the rest of the season.

Also read: Liga MX: Cruz Azul, América and Chivas arrive stoned at Repechage and Liguilla

Corona will miss the Portuguese Classic, next Thursday, against Benfica, which is in third position with 66 units. Without a doubt, a sensible drop, considering that they are four games away from the end of the season and have a difference of six points with respect to Sporting Lisbon, current leader of the Liga NOS.

‘TECATITO’ COULD MISS THE REST OF THE SEASON ! The Mexican @FCPorto suffered a trauma to his left leg that could take him away from the courts for 3 to 4 weeks. Without Corona, do dragons lose their chances to fight for the title ? pic.twitter.com/hiHxRHSZT1 – Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) May 3, 2021

Read also: Liga MX Repechage: Alexis Canelo reveals the key to defeating Club León

This has not only hit in Portugal, Gerardo Martino is attentive to what is happening with the Mexican, who has already begun his rehabilitation, but whose presence could raise doubts for the Gold Cup and the Nations League.