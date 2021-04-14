Porto: Fans explode against the poor performance of ‘Tecatito’ Corona vs Chelsea

Despite a last-minute win over Chelsea, Porto’s participation in the 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League season has come to an end in the tournament’s Quarterfinal round.

With this, the winger Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona returns to duty to be able to lead the group of Dragons led by the Portuguese coach Sergio Conceição to the prelude to the final in the European competition.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the fans did not wait, the figure of the Mexican offensive being a trend due to his poor participation with the Lusitanian team against the Blues.

He is a talented player but he is not constant nor does he lay eggs in important moments – Alex Deew (@ el_chila18) April 13, 2021

This game is proof of why the big teams don’t look for him, he couldn’t beat Chilwell and when he got the chance he did it wrong, a shame. – uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu (@ qdestra23) April 13, 2021

hahahaha what about the little trunk – Víctor Becerra (@YoyoDigital) April 13, 2021

Intrascendent, 0 to the left – Eder (@dean_ed) April 13, 2021