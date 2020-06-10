Wednesday June 10, 2020

He had the opportunity and he knew how to take advantage of it. After seeing the draw of Benfica, Porto went to the duel against Marítimo knowing that a victory returned him the exclusive leadership of the Primeira Liga. With the solitary goal of Jesús Manuel Corona, the ‘dragons’ again climbed to the top of the table.

The duel quickly found the locals at the Estadio do Dragao in advantage. ‘Tecatito’ took advantage of the 6 ′ on the rebound of the ball, which hit his feet, and sent the ball to the back of the net, thus achieving the early advantage to achieve the goal.

The cast ‘Verde Rubro’ strove to match the account and ended up complicating the homeowners more than once. Daizen Maeda and Joel came close to matching the numbers, albeit with no luck.

On the side of the ‘dragons’ the second goal could also fall, but they did not have the clarity of Corona at the beginning of the match. About the end, it seemed that the victory was complicated when Alex Nicolao Telles saw the second yellow card and was sent off at 86 ′, but the difference player was not noticed.

Porto thus reached 63 points to settle at the top of the Primeira Liga, beating Benfica by two units. Marítimo, meanwhile, with 25 positives is still at the bottom of the table, only five points above the relegation zone.