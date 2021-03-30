Porto.-Chelsea will be played at the Sevilla stadium

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final showdown between Porto and Chelsea It will be played at the Ramón Sanchez Pizjuán in Seville.

Both games will be played in Spanish territory according to the announcement published this Tuesday by UEFA. The reason for this is due to avoiding new infections by COVID-19. The games are scheduled for April 7 and 13.

Following the announcement, UEFA thanked the associations of Portugal, England and Spain for their cooperation and assistance in the change of venue for both matches.