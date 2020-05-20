PORTO ALEGRE – The city of Porto Alegre authorized, as of this Wednesday, the reopening of shopping malls, restaurants, churches and temples. The determination was signed by Mayor Nelson Marchezan Júnior, on Tuesday night. The gradual resumption of the city’s economic activity also includes the operation of galleries and shopping centers.

According to decree 20,583, the activities must comply with the rules of hygiene and social distance, as well as occupying up to 50 percent of the establishments’ capacity. Another rule that must be respected is the offer of face protection masks to workers who use public transport for commuting.

The resolution was taken based on the monitoring of indicators of the evolution of the pandemic in the city, whose main reference is the occupation of ICU beds by patients with covid-19.

“The new decree considers the rate of dissemination of the coronavirus, the capacity of the health system to meet demand and the effects of measures on city life. We have permanent studies of the local impacts of the release of each activity and monitor in real time the occupation of hospital structures to adapt local regulations as accurately as possible to the new reality “, explains Marchezan.

According to the mayor, the gradual resumption of economic activity should not interrupt hygiene measures and prevent agglomerations.

CHANGES

Shopping malls, galleries and shopping centers will be able to operate at 50 percent of the maximum occupancy capacity provided for in the business license. Food courts are also allowed to reopen following hygiene and distance rules. However, the recreational spaces remain closed.

In the branch of restaurants, bars and snack bars, buffet services are allowed, as long as the dish is assembled exclusively by the service employee. The establishments must also observe the rule of distance of two meters between the tables and capacity for up to half of the maximum occupancy limit of the place, a rule that also applies to bars.

Regarding masses and services, it is determined that they can only occur with a maximum of 30 people, as long as it does not exceed 50 percent of the maximum capacity, in addition to the minimum distance of two meters between those present.

CASES

Porto Alegre has 603 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 25 deaths. The first infected was confirmed on March 8. A week later, the city ordered the suspension of classes and the closing of shopping malls, restaurants and bars. This Tuesday, 44 confirmed patients with covid-19 were admitted to ICUs in the capital.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.