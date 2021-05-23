Portland Trail Blazers win 109-123 over Denver Nuggets

05/23/2021 at 10:47 AM CEST

Portland Trail Blazers managed to win Denver nuggets away by 109-123 during the first round of the Play-offs of the first round of the NBA Western Conference. With this triumph of Portland Trail Blazers, the tie ends with a result of 0-1.

During the first quarter, the Portland Trail Blazers players were the main protagonists, in fact, they achieved a 12-2 run and achieved the maximum difference (five points) at the end of the quarter to finish with a result of 30-35. After this, in the second quarter there was a comeback by the locals and they had a maximum difference of six points (57-51) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 31-23. After this, the players came to rest with a 61-58 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter the players of Portland Trail Blazers They managed to recover points until the game came back, in fact, they got a 14-2 partial in this quarter and achieved the maximum difference (10 points) at the end of the quarter until they finished with a partial result of 25-38 and a total of 86- 96. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the players of the visiting team distanced themselves in the electronic, in fact, they achieved a partial of 11-0 and reached a difference of 15 points (103-118) and the quarter ended with a partial result from 23-27. After all this, the duel ended with a score of 109-123 for the visiting team’s players.

The triumph of Portland Trail Blazers it was due in part thanks to 34 points, 13 assists and two rebounds from Damian Lillard and the 16 points, five assists and 12 rebounds of Jusuf Nurkic. The 34 points, an assist and 16 rebounds of Nikola Jokic and the 25 points and nine rebounds of Michael porter they were not enough for Denver nuggets could win the game.

In the next clash, both teams will measure their forces again, this time in the Ball Arena in the second game of the series. Follow the NBA schedule in full.