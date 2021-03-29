Portland Trail Blazers take victory against Toronto Raptors 117-122

03/29/2021 at 4:20 AM CEST

Portland Trail Blazers beat out of home Toronto raptors 117-122 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Toronto Raptors players suffered a loss at home against Phoenix suns 100-104, completing a four-game losing streak in their last five games, while the Portland Trail Blazers beat on the road to Orlando Magic by 105-112, so after the game they accumulated four victories in a row. With this result, Portland Trail Blazers which would allow him to access the Play-off positions with 28 victories in 46 games played. For its part, Toronto raptorsAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 18 victories in 46 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

The first quarter featured both contenders, with alternations on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a 10-2 run during the quarter, although the local team finally distanced themselves and ended with a 41-32 result. Later, in the second quarter the players of Portland Trail Blazers they managed to get closer in the electronic, which concluded with a partial result of 33-36. After this, the teams reached the break with a 74-68 score.

In the course of the third quarter, the visitors managed to recover points until they came back in the game, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 14-0 and had a maximum difference of seven points (82-89) and the quarter ended with a partial result. from 10-23 and a total of 84-91. Finally, during the last quarter Toronto raptors He was closing the gap again in the light, although not enough to win the game and the fourth ended with a partial result of 33-31. After all this, the clash ended with a result of 117-122 for the visiting team players.

The victory of Portland Trail Blazers was built on 22 points, 11 assists and three rebounds from Damian Lillard and the 23 points, five assists and seven rebounds of Cj Mccollum. The 26 points, two assists and eight rebounds of Pascal Siakam and the 19 points, three assists and 10 rebounds of Og Anunoby they were not enough for Toronto raptors won the match.

After winning the match, in the next match Portland Trail Blazers you will see the faces with Detroit Pistons in it Little Caesars Arena, while Toronto raptors will be measured with Detroit Pistons in it Little Caesars Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.