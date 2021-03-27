Portland Trail Blazers take victory against Orlando Magic 105-112

03/27/2021 at 03:52 CET

Portland Trail Blazers managed to prevail over Orlando Magic away from home by 105-112 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from beating at home to Phoenix suns by 112-111, while the visitors also won away against Miami Heat 122-125, completing a three-game winning streak in their last five games. Portland Trail BlazersWith this result, he is left with one of the access places to the Play-off with 27 games won out of 45 played. For its part, Orlando MagicAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 15 victories in 45 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

The first quarter was marked by the leadership of the visiting team, marked the maximum difference (three3 points) at the end of the quarter and finished with 32-35. Then during the second quarter Portland Trail Blazers managed to distance himself on the scoreboard and went on to win by 13 points (45-58) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 23-30. After this, the teams reached the break with a 55-65 on the counter.

In the third quarter Orlando Magic managed to get close on the electronic, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 11-0 until it ended with a partial result of 22-15 (and a 77-80 overall). Finally, in the course of the last quarter the players of Portland Trail Blazers They widened their difference again, had a maximum difference of seven points (94-101) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 28-32. Finally, the clash ended with a final result of 105-112 in favor of the visitors.

The triumph of Portland Trail Blazers was due in part thanks to 15 points and 15 rebounds from Enes Kanter and the 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds of Cj Mccollum. The 14 points, four assists and 15 rebounds of Khem birch and the 22 points, four assists and six rebounds of Chuma okeke they were not enough for Orlando Magic could win the game.

In the next match of the competition, Orlando Magic you will see the faces with Los angeles lakers in it Staples Center. For his part, in the next meeting, Portland Trail Blazers will play against Toronto raptors in it Amalie Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.