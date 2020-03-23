Portland Trail Blazers – Phoenix Suns: NBA game result, summary and live statistics

Portland Trail Blazers managed to win at home Phoenix Suns 121-105 in a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering a loss at home with Sacramento Kings by 111-123, while the visitors won at home against Milwaukee Bucks by 140-131. Portland Trail BlazersWith this result, he is currently out of Play-off positions with 28 games won out of 65 played. For his part, Phoenix SunsAfter the game, he would be out of the Play-offs with 26 games won out of 64 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

In the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals got a partial 13-2 during the fourth, although the local team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 36-28. Then, the second quarter again had alternations on the scoreboard until ending with a partial result of 18-25. After this, the teams came to rest with a 54-53 on the scoreboard.

The third quarter also had several leader changes on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 28-25 and a total 82-78. Finally, in the last quarter the home team’s players distanced themselves again, reached a difference of 18 points (119-101) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 39-27. After all this, the rivals closed the score of the match with a result of 121-105 in favor of the local team.

During the meeting, the participation of Damian Lillard Y Hassan Whiteside, who got 25 points, seven assists and five rebounds and 16 points, one assist and 14 rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team highlighted Devin Booker Y Dario Saric, with 29 points, nine assists and six rebounds and 24 points, two assists and 11 rebounds respectively.

After taking the victory, in the next match Portland Trail Blazers you will see the faces with Memphis Grizzlies in the Fashion Center, while Phoenix Suns will seek victory against Dallas Mavericks in the American Airlines Center. Check the full NBA schedule.