Portland Trail Blazers, first NBA team with cryptocurrency sponsor

Cryptocurrency platform StormX has become the new sponsor of the Portland Trail Blazers, becoming the first company of its kind to secure an agreement to sponsor an NBA team jersey.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) was one of the first to adopt blockchain technology when it came to professional sports leagues. The league took a big leap with the launch of NBA Top Shot, which has become the most popular platform of its kind in America. Since then, various NBA teams have started offering cryptocurrency payments, others offer digital currency payments for merchandise or tickets, while still others are partnering with cryptocurrency companies. Players have also joined the cryptocurrency craze, with some creating non-fungible token (NFT) charges, while others have requested to start charging in crypto. With the NBA at the forefront of the American sports market, it’s no wonder a company like StormX was interested in partnering with a professional basketball team.

The idea of ​​endorsement stamps on teams is relatively new to the NBA, having only been used in the last two seasons. The Blazers will become the first NBA team to wear a cryptocurrency company stamp on their uniform and the first in any North American professional sport.

In a statement from Chris McGowan, CEO of the Trail Blazers, he expressed the franchise’s optimism about the partnership. “StormX is a fresh and energetic company with roots in the Pacific Northwest that can educate and motivate Rip City around cryptocurrency and obtaining Crypto Cashback. I am looking forward to taking these steps together as partners ”.

NBA video game NFT

StormX provides cash-back in the form of crypto

StormX is a unique application that allows users to earn crypto cashback by simply shopping at participating stores. Consumers receive between 0.5% and 87.5% cashback depending on their StormX reward level. The world of cryptocurrencies can be intimidating, and Storm offers new users the opportunity to earn cryptocurrencies without actually committing or risking their personal assets. Since its debut, StormX has paid out around $ 4 million in cryptocurrency rewards in nearly 175 countries.

Read more

The cashback app closed a $ 6 million growth round in April, the team plans to expand into the world of NFTs. StormX has a number of other offerings, including its internal token, and is close to launching a debit card.

StormX is also working on the first NFT collection of the Blazer, which is expected to be released later this month.

The post Portland Trail Blazers, first cryptocurrency sponsored NBA team was first seen on BeInCrypto.