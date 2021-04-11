Portland Trail Blazers defeat Detroit Pistons 118-103

04/11/2021 at 6:53 AM CEST

Portland Trail Blazers was imposed at home Detroit Pistons by 118-103 on a new NBA day. The locals come from losing at home with Utah Jazz by 122-103. For their part, the visitors won away from home against Sacramento Kings by 101-113. Portland Trail Blazers, after the match, they remain in Play-off positions with 31 victories in 52 matches played, while Detroit Pistons it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 16 games won out of 53 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

In the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals achieved a 12-2 run during the quarter, although in the end the local team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 33-23. Later, during the second quarter, the visiting team cut distances, in fact, the team achieved a 14-2 run during the quarter, which ended with a 26-27 score. After this, the players came to rest with a 59-50 on the counter.

During the third quarter the players of Portland Trail Blazers they managed to distance themselves in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-2 and scored the maximum difference (19 points) at the end of the quarter until finishing with a partial result of 36-26 and a 95-76 overall result . Finally, in the last quarter the visitors also reduced distances, although it was not enough to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 23-27. Finally, the match ended with a final score of 118-103 for the local team’s players.

During the match, Portland Trail Blazers won the victory thanks to 24 points, two assists and 30 rebounds from Enes Kanter and the 27 points, 10 assists and three rebounds of Damian Lillard. The 21 points, two assists and three rebounds of Josh jackson and the 17 points, two assists and four rebounds of Frank Jackson they were not enough for Detroit Pistons won the match.

After taking the victory, the next clash of Portland Trail Blazers will be against Miami Heat in the Fashion Center. For his part, the next opponent of Detroit Pistons will be LA Clippers, with which it will be measured in the Staples Center. Check the full NBA schedule.