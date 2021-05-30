Portland Trail Blazers defeat Denver Nuggets 115-95

05/30/2021 at 10:24 AM CEST

Portland Trail Blazers managed to win at home in front of Denver nuggets 115-95 during the fourth round of the Play-offs of the first round of the NBA Western Conference. With this result, the players of Portland Trail Blazers they manage to leave the series even while waiting for the next match (2-2).

During the first quarter Portland Trail Blazers He was the main leader and protagonist on the track, had a maximum difference of 10 points (23-13) until he finished with a 32-24. After this, during the second quarter the local team players distanced themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-1 and reached a difference of 12 points (52-40) during the quarter, which concluded with a partial result of 25-23. After this, the players reached the break with a 57-47 in the mail.

In the third quarter the locals managed to distance themselves again in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 16-2 and came to win by 33 points (91-58) until it ended with a partial result of 36-19 (93-66). Finally, in the course of the last quarter the visitors cut distances, although it was insufficient to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 22-29. After all this, the match ended with a final result of 115-95 in favor of the locals.

The triumph of Portland Trail Blazers it was due in part thanks to the 29 points, an assist and two rebounds of Norman Powell and the 21 points, eight assists and four rebounds of Cj Mccollum. The 16 points, an assist and nine rebounds of Nikola Jokic and the 12 points, seven assists and two rebounds of Facundo Campazzo they were not enough for Denver nuggets won the match.

After achieving victory, Portland Trail Blazers faces will be seen again with Denver nuggets in the Ball Arena in the fifth game of the series. Check out the full NBA schedule.