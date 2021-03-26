Portland Trail Blazers clinch victory over Miami Heat 122-125

03/26/2021 at 03:52 CET

Portland Trail Blazers was imposed as a visitor to Miami Heat by 122-125 on a new NBA day. Previously, Miami Heat players suffered a loss at home to Phoenix suns 100-110, so after the game they completed a six-game losing streak. For their part, the Portland Trail Blazers also lost at home with Brooklyn nets by 112-116. With this result, Portland Trail Blazers has 26 victories in 44 games played, which allows it to establish itself in the Play-off positions, while Miami HeatAfter the game, he also continues in Play-off positions with 22 wins in 45 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter the visitors were the main leaders in the arena, in fact, they got a 10-2 run and had a maximum difference of eight points (2-10) and finished with 24-31. Later, in the second quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard until finishing with a partial result of 34-28. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 58-59 on the counter.

During the third quarter there were again alternations in the electronic, which ended with a partial result of 33-32 and a total of 91-91. Finally, the last quarter again featured both contenders, with alternations on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial score of 31-34. Finally, the clash ended with a result of 122-125 in favor of Portland Trail Blazers.

The victory of Portland Trail Blazers was built on 35 points, eight assists and a rebound of Cj Mccollum and the 18 points, an assist and 16 rebounds of Enes Kanter. The 29 points, seven assists and nine rebounds of Bam Adebayo and the 29 points, eight assists and four rebounds of Tyler herro they were not enough for Miami Heat won the match.

The next match of Portland Trail Blazers will be against Orlando Magic at Amway center. For its part, the next rival of Miami Heat will be Charlotte hornets, with which you will see the faces in the Spectrum Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.