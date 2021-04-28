Portland Trail Blazers clinch victory over Indiana Pacers 112-133

04/28/2021 at 3:51 AM CEST

Portland Trail Blazers was imposed away from home Indiana Pacers by 112-133 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Indiana Pacers players managed to win away against Orlando Magic 112-131, while the Portland Trail Blazers lost at home with Memphis Grizzlies by 113-120. Portland Trail BlazersWith this result, it remains tied to games won with the Play-off positions with 33 victories in 61 games played. For its part, Indiana PacersAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 29 wins in 61 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard and concluded with a result of 35-34. Then, in the second quarter there was a comeback from the visiting team, in fact, the team achieved a 16-2 run during the quarter and increased the difference to a maximum of 16 points (55-71) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 27-39. After this, the players reached the break with a 62-73 on the counter.

During the third quarter the players of Portland Trail Blazers They increased their difference, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 21-2 and extended the difference to a maximum of 35 points (76-111) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 16-40 (78-113). Finally, in the course of the last quarter the local players managed to get closer on the scoreboard again, in fact, they got a 22-2 run, although not enough to win the game and the fourth ended with a partial score of 34- twenty. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 112-133 in favor of Portland Trail Blazers.

During the match, they highlighted Anfernee Simons Y Damian Lillard for his contributions to the team, after getting 27 points, four assists and four rebounds and 23 points, six assists and four rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Oshae brissett Y Malcolm Brogdon for his actions in the game, with 18 points, one assist and 10 rebounds and 18 points, four assists and four rebounds respectively.

In the next NBA game Indiana Pacers will face Brooklyn nets in the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. For its part, Portland Trail Blazers you will see the faces with Memphis Grizzlies in the Fedexforum. Check the full NBA schedule.