Portland Trail Blazers clinch victory over Houston Rockets 140-129

05/11/2021 at 7:20 AM CEST

Portland Trail Blazers defeated as a local Houston Rockets by 140-129 on a new NBA day. The locals come from getting the victory at home against San antonio spurs by 124-102, so after this result they added a total of five victories in a row. On the other hand, the visitors lost away from home with Utah Jazz by 124-116, so after the game they accumulated seven defeats in a row. Portland Trail Blazers, after the match, they remain in Play-off positions with 40 matches won out of 69 played, while Houston Rockets it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 16 games won out of 69 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter, the Portland Trail Blazers players were the main protagonists, in fact, they got a 19-2 run and had a maximum difference of 19 points (45-26) and finished with 50-33. Later, during the second quarter, the players of Houston Rockets, which ended with a partial result of 29-30. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 79-63 points before the break.

In the third quarter the visitors cut distances again in the electronic, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-2 until it concluded with a partial result of 32-37 and a 111-100 total. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the locals maintained their difference in the light and the quarter ended with a partial result of 29-29. After all this, the match ended with a final result of 140-129 in favor of Portland Trail Blazers.

During the match, Portland Trail Blazers won the victory thanks to 34 points, six assists and nine rebounds from Damian Lillard and the 28 points, seven assists and three rebounds of Cj Mccollum. The 21 points, six assists and eight rebounds of Kelly Olynyk and the 21 points, two assists and two rebounds of Dj augustin they were not enough for Houston Rockets won the match.

The next clash of Portland Trail Blazers will be against Utah Jazz in the Vivint Arena, while the next adversary of Houston Rockets will be Los angeles lakers, with whom he will play in the Staples Center. Check the full NBA schedule.