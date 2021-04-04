Portland Trail Blazers beat Oklahoma City Thunder 133-85

04/04/2021 at 6:51 AM CEST

Portland Trail Blazers beat home Oklahoma city thunder by 133-85 in a new day of the NBA. Previously, Portland Trail Blazers players lost at home to Milwaukee bucks by 109-127. For their part, the Oklahoma City Thunder also lost at home with Phoenix suns 140-103, completing a four-game losing streak in the last five games. After the game, Portland Trail Blazers remains with one of the places in the Play-off positions with 30 games won out of 49 played, while Oklahoma city thunder it would be left out of the Play-offs with 20 victories in 49 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter the leadership was in the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers players, in fact, they achieved a 14-0 run during the quarter and had a maximum difference of 21 points (35-14) and ended with a result of 35 -19. After this, during the second quarter the locals increased their difference and reached a difference of 20 points (41-21) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 30-27. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 65-46 points before the break.

During the third quarter the local team players widened their difference again, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 23-1 and increased the difference to a maximum of 45 points (102-57) until it ended with a partial result of 39-13 and a 104-59 overall. Finally in the last quarter Portland Trail Blazers He increased his difference again, in fact, he achieved a partial 13-2 during this quarter and went on to win by 52 points (133-81) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 29-26. Finally, the players closed the match with a result of 133-85 in favor of the local team.

Much of the victory of Portland Trail Blazers was cemented from 12 points, four assists and 17 rebounds from Enes Kanter and the 20 points, four assists and four rebounds of Cj Mccollum. The 10 points and 14 rebounds of Moses Brown and the 18 points, two assists and five rebounds of Kenrich williams they were not enough for Oklahoma city thunder won the match.

After winning the match, the next clash of Portland Trail Blazers will be against LA Clippers in it Staples Centerwhile in the next game, Oklahoma city thunder will seek victory against Detroit Pistons in it Chesapeake Energy Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.