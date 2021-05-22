Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy

05/21/2021 at 9:30 PM CEST

The Portland Timbers will play his eighth game in Major League Soccer against the Galaxy, scheduled to begin this Saturday at 9:30 p.m. at the Providence Park.

The Portland Timbers eagerly arrives at the eighth day after defeating the San Jose Earthquakes in the Avaya Stadium 0-2, with goals from Loria Y Chará. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won two of the five games played to date in Major League Soccer with a figure of six goals for and eight against.

Regarding visitors, the LA Galaxy he won his last two matches of the competition against him Austin FC as a local and the Los Angeles FC in his fiefdom, 2-0 and 2-1 respectively, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium of Portland Timbers. To date, of the five games that the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won four of them and has a balance of 10 goals scored against eight goals received.

Regarding the results as a local, the Portland Timbers He has a record of one victory and one loss in two games played in his stadium, indicating that he will have to work hard during this game if he does not want to lose more points in his stadium. In the role of visitor, the LA Galaxy has won once and lost once in their two games played, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him Portland Timbers to take the victory.

In the past there have been other clashes in the Providence Park and the results are six wins, three losses and three draws in favor of the Portland Timbers. The last confrontation between the Portland Timbers and the Galaxy This tournament was played in October 2020 and concluded with a score of 5-2 for the locals.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by six points in favor of the LA Galaxy. The locals, before this game, are in ninth place with six points in the standings. For its part, the visiting team is second with 12 points.