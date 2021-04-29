Portland Timbers vs Club América: Cristhian Paredes, the Paraguayan who Miguel Herrera rejected

The Eagles of Club América will face tonight Portland Timbers in the first leg match of the Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals in the United States, a match where the azulcrema team will run into an old acquaintance, Paraguayan Cristhian Paredes, a midfielder who was wasted four years ago in his time with the Coapa team.

It was in 2017 when Paredes signed for Club América, from the Sol de América team, being discarded by Ricardo Antonio La Volpe and Miguel Herrera, because neither of the two coaches gave him minutes in the tournament of the MX League, playing only two games of the defunct Copa MX.

After his null participation with the Eagles, Paredes was loaned to Portland Timbers, a club where he once again showed his great footballing qualities, managing to convince North American managers to buy his card in 2020.

It has been several weeks of negotiations, but Portland Timbers announced the definitive incorporation of Cristhian Paredes, after two seasons on loan from Club América.

During his stay at Club América, Paredes had strong internal competition in the midfield, since at that time players such as Guido Rodríez, Edson Álvarez, William da Silva and even Pedro Arce were ahead.

His arrival in the MLS suited him like a glove, because during his stay at Portland Timbers, Paredes has revalued, returning to the squads of the Paraguay National Team, in addition to having a North American league title last season in MLS iS Back in 2020.

Now, 4 years after being discarded by Club América, Paredes will have the opportunity to show what the azulcremas let go, in addition to seeking a personal revenge and liquidating the millionaire team in this Concachampions tie.

This season, Cristhian has already scored a goal in the first two meetings with Portland, in addition to adding 1 assist in the Conca.

