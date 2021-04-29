Portland Timbers vs Club América: Concachampions Quarterfinal Match Lineups

The Eagles of Club América visit the Portland Timbers MLS team tonight in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals on the Providence Park Stadium court at 9:30 p.m. CT from Mexico where those led by Santiago Solari will seek a good advantage to direct the tie and manage the return at the Azteca Stadium.

America is coming off a not very positive streak, Solari’s men have accumulated three consecutive games without winning and will seek today against Portland, a victory to regain lost confidence and demonstrate their authority in this round of Concachampions.

The Eagles come from drawing against Cruz Azul and losing against Toluca in Liga MX, while in the Concachampions they lost zero one against Olimpia of Honduras at the Azteca Stadium, so this duel will be vital to regain confidence in the face of the Liguilla also of the Clausura 2021.

For their part, the Portland Timbers comes from thrashing Marathon also from Honduras, beating them 5-0 in the second leg.

América comes into this game after losing an 8-game streak without a loss in Liga MX, while Portland has only 2 games in the MLS season just started, with a record of one win and one loss.

PORTLAND VS AMERICA ALIGNMENTS IN THE CONCACHAMPIONS QUARTERS

Portland: Jeff Atinella, Van Rankin, Mabiala, Zuparic, Bravo, Chara, Williamson, Chara, Valeri (c), Asprilla, Mora.

America: Ochoa (p), Sánchez, Cáceres, Bruno Valdez, Fuentes, Richard Sánchez, Aquino, Suárez, Fidalgo, Lainez, Roger Martínez.

