Portland Timbers take three points after beating San Jose Earthquakes 0-2

05/16/2021 at 6:06 AM CEST

The Portland Timbers won the San Jose Earthquakes 0-2 during the match held this Sunday at the Avaya Stadium. The San Jose Earthquakes faced the duel with the intention of tracing his score in the standings after suffering a 0-1 defeat in the previous match against the Seattle Sounders. On the part of the Portland team, the Portland Timbers he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against Seattle Sounders. With this good result, the Portland team is ninth, while the San Jose Earthquakes he is fourth at the end of the match.

The first part of the match began in a favorable way for the Portland team, who inaugurated the luminous with a goal from Chará a few minutes into the game, specifically in minute 5. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-1.

In the second half luck came for him Portland Timbers, which put more land in between thanks to a bit of Loria at 74 minutes, thus closing the match with a final score of 0-2.

During the match, both coaches used up all their changes. By the San Jose Earthquakes they entered from the bench Wondolowski, Salinas, Lopez, Benjamin Kikanovic Y Jack Skahan replacing Espinoza, Jungwirth, Marie, iron Y rivers, while changes by the Portland Timbers They were Asprilla, Zambrano, Valeri, Mcgraw Y Van rankin, which entered through Ebobisse, pole, Blackberry, Bonilla Y Loria.

In the meeting there were a total of two yellow cards only for the Portland team. Specifically, the referee showed two yellow cards to Tuiloma Y & Zcaron; upari & cacute;.

With this result, the San Jose Earthquakes is left with nine points and the Portland Timbers it goes up to six points.

Data sheetSan Jose Earthquakes:Jt Marcinkowski, Alanís, Jungwirth (Salinas, min.59), Marie (López, min.59), Abecasis, Remedi, Yueill, Cowell, Fierro (Benjamin Kikanovic, min.63), Espinoza (Wondolowski, min.58) and Rios (Jack Skahan, min.66)Portland Timbers:Ketterer, & Zcaron; upari & cacute ;, Bonilla (Mcgraw, min.82), Bravo, Polo (Zambrano, min.72), Williamson, Tuiloma, Mora (Valeri, min.82), Loria (Van Rankin, min.82), Chará and Ebobisse (Asprilla, min.68)Stadium:Avaya StadiumGoals:Chará (0-1, min. 5) and Loria (0-2, min. 74)