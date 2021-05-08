Portland Timbers host Seattle Sounders

05/08/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

The Portland Timbers plays this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. his sixth game of Major League Soccer against the Seattle Sounders in the Providence Park.

The Portland Timbers He wants to rediscover victory in the match corresponding to matchday six after having lost his last match against him FC Dallas by a score of 4-1. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in one of the three games played so far in Major League Soccer, with three goals scored against six conceded.

On the visitors’ side, the Seattle Sounders was imposed on LA Galaxy 3-0 during their last match of the competition, with goals from Ruidíaz Y Smith, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of Portland Timbers. Before this match, the Seattle Sounders he had won two of the three games played in Major League Soccer this season, with a record of eight goals for and one against.

As a local, the Portland Timbers has won so far in their only match played in this position. Away from home, the Seattle Sounders he signed a draw on his only visit so far in the competition.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Portland Timbers and the results are five defeats and three draws in favor of the local team. The last time they faced the Portland Timbers and the Seattle Sounders In this competition it was in October 2020 and the match concluded with a 1-1 draw.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that both teams are separated by four points in favor of the Seattle Sounders. The Portland Timbers He arrives at the meeting with three points in his locker and occupying twelfth place before the game. For his part, Seattle Sounders it has seven points and ranks second in the competition.