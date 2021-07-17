Portland Timbers host FC Dallas in their fiefdom

07/17/2021 at 04:30 CEST

Next Sunday at 04:30 the match of the eighteenth round of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the Portland Timbers and to FC Dallas in the Providence Park.

The Portland Timbers faces wanting to recover positive feelings in the match that corresponds to the eighteenth day after having lost their last match against him Austin FC by a score of 4-1. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won four of the 11 games played to date with a figure of 14 goals in favor and 19 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the FC Dallas could not cope with the LA Galaxy in their last match (3-1), so that a win over the Portland Timbers it would help you improve your track record in competition. To date, of the 12 games the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won two of them with a balance of 14 goals for and 20 against.

As a local, the Portland Timbers He has achieved statistics of three victories and two defeats in five games played in his field, so that we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to fight to win. At home, the FC Dallas has been defeated five times in his five games so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Portland Timbers add a positive result at home.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Providence Park, obtaining as a result seven victories, one defeat and four draws in favor of the Portland Timbers. Likewise, the locals have a total of four games in a row without losing against this rival in Major League Soccer. The last time they faced the Portland Timbers and the FC Dallas In this competition it was in May 2021 and the match ended with a 4-1 result for the visitors.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the home team has a two-point advantage over the FC Dallas. The Portland Timbers He arrives at the meeting with 13 points in his locker and occupying the tenth place before the game. For his part, FC Dallas it has 11 points and occupies the eleventh position in the classification.