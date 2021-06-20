Portland Timbers beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1

06/20/2021 at 6:36 AM CEST

The Portland Timbers added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him Sporting Kansas City this sunday in the Providence Park. The Portland Timbers arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against Philadelphia Union by a score of 3-0. On the part of the Kanseño team, the Sporting Kansas City won in his last two competition matches against him Houston Dynamo and the San Jose Earthquakes, 3-2 and 1-3 respectively and accumulated three victories in a row in the competition. With this defeat the Sporting Kansas City was placed in third position at the end of the game, while the Portland Timbers is seventh.

The first team to score was the Kanseño team, which debuted the light with a goal from Lindsey at minute 28. However, the Portland Timbers reacted and equalized the contest thanks to a bit of Asprilla in the 36th minute. The Portland team joined again, turning the tables on the scoreboard by getting 2-1 through a goal from Loria shortly before the end, specifically in 45, concluding the first part with a 2-1 in the light.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 2-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Portland Timbers gave entrance to Zambrano, Mabiala Y White for Asprilla, Loria Y Valeri, Meanwhile he Sporting Kansas City gave entrance to Shelton for Espinoza.

The referee admonished & Zcaron; upari & cacute; Y Zambrano by the Portland Timbers already Fontàs, Espinoza and Ilie by the Kanseño team.

With 12 points, the Portland Timbers from Giovanni savarese was ranked seventh in the general table at the end of the match, while the team led by Peter vermes he was in third place with 16 points.

The team that played the match at home will be measured on the following day with the Houston Dynamo, Meanwhile he Sporting Kansas City will play against him Colorado Rapids.

Data sheetPortland Timbers:Steve Clark, & Zcaron; upari & cacute ;, Tuiloma, Bravo, Van Rankin, Williamson, Chará, Valeri (Blanco, min.80), Loria (Mabiala, min.70), Ebobisse and Asprilla (Zambrano, min.59)Sporting Kansas City:Melia, Fontàs, Ilie, Martins, Lindsey, Gianluca Busio, Hernandez, Espinoza (Shelton, min. 80), Salloi, Pulido and RussellStadium:Providence ParkGoals:Lindsey (0-1, min. 28), Asprilla (1-1, min. 36) and Loria (2-1, min. 45)