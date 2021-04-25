Portland Timbers beat Houston Dynamo 2-1 at Providence Park

04/25/2021 at 6:37 AM CEST

The Houston Dynamo failed to bend the Portland Timbers, who won 2-1 during the duel held this Sunday in the Providence Park. The Portland Timbers He approached the match with the intention of recovering his league score after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous game against Vancouver Whitecaps. On the part of the Houstonian team, the Houston Dynamo won 2-1 their last match in the competition against San Jose Earthquakes. After the match, the Portland team is tenth, while the Houston Dynamo he is third after the end of the match.

The first team to score was the Portland team, which debuted the light thanks to a goal from Asprilla in minute 6. But later the Houston Dynamo at 28 minutes he reacted and equalized the contest by means of an own goal from Walls, ending the first part with the result of 1-1.

In the second period came the goal for him Portland Timbers, who managed to get ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from Walls, thus achieving a double in the 73rd minute, ending the match with a final score of 2-1.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Portland Timbers who entered the game were & Zcaron; upari & cacute;, Valeri, Blackberry, Williamson Y Van rankin replacing Mabiala, Chará, Bodily, Loria Y Bonilla, while changes in the Houston Dynamo They were Lassiter, Quintero, Jones Y Ramirez, who entered to replace Fafà Picault, Maxi Urruti, Crown Y Memo Rodriguez.

The referee sanctioned four players with a yellow card. He showed two yellow cards to Asprilla Y Bravo, of Portland Timbers and two to Valentin Y Maxi Urruti of Houston Dynamo.

At the moment, the Portland Timbers is left with a point and the Houston Dynamo with four points.

Data sheetPortland Timbers:Attinella, Tuiloma, Mabiala (& Zcaron; upari & cacute ;, min.46), Bravo, Bonilla (Van Rankin, min.82), Chará (Valeri, min.46), Loria (Williamson, min.82), Paredes, Asprilla, Chará (Valeri, min.46) and Bodily (Mora, min.60)Houston Dynamo:Mari & cacute ;, Parker, Lundqvist, Valentin, Boniek García, Vera, Corona (Jones, min.78), Memo Rodríguez (Ramirez, min.87), Pasher, Maxi Urruti (Quintero, min.78) and Fafà Picault (Lassiter, min.75)Stadium:Providence ParkGoals:Asprilla (1-0, min. 6), Paredes (1-1, min. 28) and Paredes (2-1, min. 73)