Portis: “I imagine that a rival hit my mother and I chase him”

The stakes were high in Game 5 between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks. First of all, a victory that, According to statistics, it is almost definitive: with 2-2 in the series, the winner of that duel usually prevails 82% of the time. Second, a fight for survival: a vital step towards the NBA Finals without the two main stars of the game, one per team. On the one hand, Giannis Antetokounmpo; but the other one, Trae Young. In the case of the Greek, after a hyperextension in his left knee that, despite not having structural damage, it is unknown how long it can keep him off the slopes; at the point guard, after a fortuitous clash with one of the referees in the third game of the tie.

That was the initial map of the duel, which required new names. Of players who, in the absence of the great leaders, will pull the rest. There were in both casts; although, obviously, with a greater preponderance for the winning figures, those of the Bucks. Brook López, in this sense, stood out above the rest. The pivot, in a version far removed from that shown in recent years, became master and lord of painting, inheriting the area that Giannis normally dominates. At the end of the game, 33 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocks for him, with only two triples attempted; but he was not alone.

Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, in their necessary contribution, were up to the task … and also Bobby Portis, the player who, precisely, started as a starter after Antetokounmpo’s absence. 22 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists in his locker. His best game at the most opportune moment, in the middle of a season, in addition, with a certain flavor of redemption. One in which, as revealed after the same meeting, follows a very peculiar ritual before the games. “I sit in the locker room and imagine that a rival player hit my mother. With this I go crazy and my goal is going to be to chase you because you hit my mother,” he confesses. As is usual, without leaving anyone indifferent.