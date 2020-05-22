The Portuguese League will return one day ahead of schedule, next Wednesday June 3 with the match between Portimonense and Gil Vicente at the Municipal Stadium of Portimão at 19:00 (GMT + 1), the first of the two meetings scheduled for this date.

05/22/2020 at 19:43

CEST

EFE

In the crosshairs of those of Portimão are the Colombian, former striker of Atlético de Madrid, Jackson Martinez and the 20-year-old Iranian pearl Mohanad Ali “Mimi”, who arrived in mid-February to reinforce the team, which is penultimate (last relegation position) and is six points from salvation.

For its part, the Gil Vicente complex, which belongs to the northern city of Barcelos, is located in the temperate part of the table, despite being one of the newly promoted. On June 3, at 9:15 p.m. (GMT + 1), the match between Famalicão and Porto will also be played.

In the team of Vila Nova de Famalicão the Argentine central player on loan from Atlético de Madrid play Nehuen Pérez, Murcia striker Tono Martínez or the two players on loan from Valencia, Álex Centelles and Uros Racic.

Porto, which retakes the league as leader with a point advantage over Benfica, He will have until the end of the season the important loss of the central Cantabrian Ivan Marcano, who on Thursday broke the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee.

All the matches of the ten days remaining to conclude the league championship will be played behind closed doors and, for the moment, although there could be variations, the General Directorate of Health (DGS) of Portugal has chosen ten stadiums in which all the encounters

.