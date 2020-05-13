Fernando Medeiros, who in Brazil passed through Santos and Bahia, was in a great phase before the agenda in football due to the pandemic and will try to help the club in the fight against the sticking

Original midfielder, the Brazilian Fernando Medeiros, who in Brazil had spells in clubs such as Santos and Bahia, came in a great phase with the shirt of Portimonense, from Portugal, before the football agenda caused by the pandemic. Despite the team fighting at the bottom of the table, the player had been a key player on the field.

Fernando Medeiros believes that Portimonense will have ten finals in the resumption of the Portuguese league (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

With the return of the Portuguese Championship scheduled for the beginning of June, Fernando wants Portimonense to see the competition as a war.

– Our training pace is very intense and productive. We stayed a long time, so it is necessary. I see it as the beginning of a war for us. We have ten very important games ahead of us to conclude the championship. For us, for sure, there are ten finals from now on – said the player, who completed:

– The change in our attitude will certainly have to be radical. We have to be the reverse of what we have been in the league so far and fight every game to defend our permanence in the elite of Liga NOS.

In his first season for Portimonense, Fernando has already been used in several positions in the team. As a midfielder, he served as a defender, side and even offensive midfielder, in addition to his original position. He guaranteed to be available where the technician needs.

– As I said, we will have a war ahead of us. Ten vital games, ten finals. I am and will always be available to my team wherever it needs. In the position that you choose to put me, I will seek help – he concluded.

