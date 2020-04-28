The Portuguese Algarve circuit offers to save the 2020 season

Portugal is one of the least affected countries by the coronavirus

The Algarve International Circuit in Portugal wants to help Formula 1 move forward its 2020 season and offers itself as a route to host a Grand Prix. The French country is one of the least affected by the coronavirus in Europe and the route already has FIA Type 1 approval.

The coronavirus has disrupted all Formula 1 plans for this 2020. Still, Chase Carey, president of the category, has already announced that the action on the track will begin – if there are no unforeseen events – in Austria in July. After the race – or races – at Spielberg, several will take place on European soil without specifying more details.

What seems like an insignificant detail may be one of the keys to this season. Formula 1 has announced that it will run between July and August in Europe. The circuits are still unknown. For December, Carey did mention Bahrain and Abu Dhabi specifically. As the situation of the pandemic is, the Great Circus has to ensure that races are held to save their economy and that of the teams on the grid.

Portugal has two circuits approved by the FIA ​​to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix if required by Liberty Media: Portimao and Estoril. The latter’s facilities are not optimal. On the other hand, the first has a large 60,000-square-meter venue They could well help maintain social distance and ensure that equipment and televisions can operate safely.

Paulo Pinheiro, managing director of the Algarve International Circuit, explained that they are ready to receive Formula 1. They have also talked with Formula E. The Portuguese region only has three confirmed residents in the intensive care unit and 200 infected in total.

“We have had some conversations with the FOM from the Bernie Ecclestone era until now with Liberty Media. We want a Formula 1 race and I think that in these times of pandemic, we are in the best european situation to host a race because we also have many hotels available, “he said in statements to The Race.

The circuit will reopen in mid-May and is ready to host events “immediately”. Although he does not enter the plans of Formula 1, Pinheiro is optimistic and offers the first week of June for the queen category. The rest of the summer is already busy.

“Now the biggest concern is not health, but the economy. We are ready to have a race the first week of June if necessary“, has added.

Pinheiro has commented that they have even held races without an audience just before the state of alarm was decreed in Portugal to simulate how the entire staff of the circuit would be organized. In the past two weeks, more than six competitions have already booked the track.

“Just before the state of alarm, during an event with a large international manufacturer, we created a very detailed plan of how to organize under safety regulations. We did this with people from the circuit, commissioners, doctors, race management … . “, Pinheiro has expressed to finish.

.