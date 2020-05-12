The high sum of money that Silverstone asks for would be the cause

Two consecutive races could be held in Portugal

Formula 1 needs to finish at least the beginning of its calendar in the next few days. With Austria as the inaugural event, it is difficult for Silverstone to host the third and fourth races of the season. Portimao is positioned as a strong candidate to host those two dates.

The British track would be forced to have his GP behind closed doors, as it will be in all races held at least in the first part of the season. In this situation, the income of the circuit for the sale of tickets would disappear. That is why Formula 1 has decided that it will pay a certain amount to those tracks where one or two races will be held.

The initial plan of the queen category was to compete at Silverstone on the weekends of July 19 and 26, that is, in two consecutive weeks. The popular route asked the Grand Circus for an amount of 15 million pounds, to which both Liberty Media and the different teams have refused, as Andrew Benson, a BBC journalist, recently reported.

For this reason, Formula 1 is considering the possibility of replacing the British GP with another that was not even initially on the calendar. Portimao could be the second stop in the premier class once they leave Austria. The Portuguese track is a FIA Grade 1 circuit, which makes its foray into this season perfectly possible in the event that Silverstone does not reach an agreement with the premier category of motorsports.

In addition to the economic issue, also the quarantine imposed by Great Britain on anyone who enters its territory would play against Formula 1. It should be noted that the Government would make exceptions in the case of sports and only five days of isolation are proposed for the category, according to Forbes. That is why the inconvenience mainly caters to the demands of Silverstone and not so much to this reason.

