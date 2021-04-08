Porter out, Andrei Arlovski faces Chase Sherman at UFC Vegas 24

One change will have a UFC Vegas 24 match next week. Parker Porker It was removed. After the withdrawal, Andrei Arlovski will face Chase Sherman.

The change was confirmed by Fight Bananas Wednesday afternoon.

Arlovski, he will try to recover from his last defeat. The former UFC heavyweight champion was terminated by Tom aspinall in UFC Vegas 19. The defeat ended a two-win streak. Now, Arlovski will have a chance to rebound again.

Chase, returned to the Octagon after a brief stint between 2017 and 2018. Sherman is on a four win streak and is coming off knocking out Isaac villanueva in UFC Jacksonville. The fighter of Mississippi stands out for its strong striking, with 14 wins for KO / TKO.

UFC Vegas 24 It will be held on April 17 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.