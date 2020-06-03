Our section dedicated to searching for offers for players returns once again with discounts on video games, hardware and accessories.

One more week, another Hunting for Bargains that appears on the scene. In the video game sector, these first few days have been characterized by the general postponement of the events scheduled for June, as a gesture of support for the protests started in the United States. We, for our part, have dedicated our time to our favorite leisure in the best way we know how; But we are not here to take stock, but to bring you the best offers that we have been able to find. I invite you to join us once again.

Offers on player accessories

Those who weighed in renewing elements of their desk may find a surprise this week, and this time the section is starring all the elements that we could expect in one; from the keyboard to the chair itself. Here are those sales:

Ratn Trust GXT 900 Kudos for € 32.99 (Regular Price € 69.99). This offering was originally from Logitech’s G203 Light Sync; but its reduction lasted very little. Luckily we found this proposal from Trust that we found equally interesting for maintaining a price below 35 euros, maintaining a relatively familiar form factor and using the PMW 3360 sensor from PixArt.Ratn Razer Viper Mini for 49.99 euros (Regular price 79.99 euros). The Viper Mini is the decaffeinated version of the original model. Even so, it still uses the same sensor and maintains the standard Viper form factor, and that makes it an excellent mouse. Razer has the recommended price of 50 euros that we see here, unfortunately it is more common to see it close to 70 or 80 euros; When finding it at its original price, we wanted to highlight the Roccat Horde keyboard for 24.95 euros (original price 79.95 euros). The Roccat Horde is a membrane keyboard with individual mechanisms for each key. The final feel is a bit different from that of a mechanical keyboard, but is more satisfying than the standard membrane. For its original price it is not, by far, a recommended purchase; however, at its current price, we can get hold of it to get a feature-laden keyboard. Trust GTX 865 keyboard for € 34.95 (Original price € 59.95). It is a generic model with some touch-ups of the brand. In essence, it is a mechanical keyboard with a plastic construction and Otemu Red switches. Due to its price it is difficult to find keyboards with the same characteristics, so it can be a good candidate for the first mechanical keyboard for many players. Be careful with the distribution, it is the international ANSI.Monitor Keep Out XGM27C + for 194.96 euros (Regular price 247.10 euros). Curved 1080p @ 165Hz resolution panel. The panel technology is TN, as usually happens with high refresh rate monitors with prices below 250 euros; However, since it is a curved panel and has a decent contrast, this model should not suffer so directly from the problems of this technology. In addition, it gives a very low response time. Lenovo L24Q-30 monitor for 179.99 euros (original price 219.99 euros). Less focused on the competitive player, but with a better image, is this L24Q-30 from Lenovo. Use a panel with IPS technology and 1440p @ 75Hz resolution. Although its refresh rate is far from competitive standards, it has a relatively low response time for a monitor with these characteristics and it also compensates for this with very good color representation. It is on sale with an 18% discount, and therefore it is listed here. Gaming Chair Vertagear SL2000 for 197.94 euros (Original price 329.90 euros). A striking discount for these SL2000 from Vertagear. We especially like the construction of this desk chair, around a steel frame. The padding is high-density and the external material is made of synthetic leather, the latter not to the taste of everyone, but with the discount it has and the construction of this chair we believe that it is an offer to stand out. Logitech Z337 speakers by 69.99 euros (Original price 81.99 euros). The speakers on our sales desk are provided by Logitech. Their Z337s are the Bluetooth version of the Z333s and they are on sale. They offer a sound similar to these last ones, which are the immediately lower model than the Z533, which are part of our recommendations in the speaker buying guide for less than 100 euros. In any case, they are very correct desktop speakers, with wireless capabilities and an excellent 2.1 configuration. MALM desk for 129 euros (Original price 149 euros). To close this desk of offers, we will need the furniture; Luckily, there is this Ikea MALM with a moderate discount if we get it from the web. We are talking about a complete desk, with a drawer unit and fixed height, so be careful with the measurements if you plan to get hold of it.

Offers on components and computers

This week there are few PC components listed, most of them being graphics cards. We find a model for each range, as well as one of our favorite PC towers at a slightly lower price than usual. In more detail:

Asus RX 570 8GB graphics card for 149.94 euros (Original price 206.95 euros). Even with the GTX 1650 hovering around the market, the AMD proposal still seems more interesting to us for its price, especially when we find it for around 150 euros. It is a relatively humble graph for current standards, but not for that reason not very powerful. We can play most of the current titles with a suitable framerate with the relevant settings. Gigabyte GTX 1660 Super graphics card for 249.90 euros (Original price 264.90 euros). Much less restrained is the GTX 1660 Super. One of the most interesting mid-range graphics on the market today, as well as a clear candidate for anyone who wants to run their library in FHD without messing around with tweaks; You can even venture into higher resolutions with the proper tweaks. Asus RTX 2070 Super graphics card for $ 549.90 (Original price $ 619.90). A step above we find the RTX 2070 Super; with a performance very close to the standard RTX 2080, as well as the GTX 1080 Ti of the last generation. No game in QHD is a problem for her, and it performs tremendously well in 4K resolutions; especially with some adjustment in between to adapt it to the most demanding titles. Tower for PC NZXT H510 for 79.98 euros (Original price 84.90 euros). The H510 seemed to us one of the most interesting boxes after its release; We recommend it in our long-standing PC case guide and it remains a very interesting option for those users looking for a case with the ability to create negative airflow to cool their gear. Now you have a small offer, and we want to take advantage of it to recommend it here.

Deals on gaming laptops

The gradual arrival of laptops with new generation processors is causing prices to drop for many interesting models with previous CPUs. Despite the jump in performance, the processor is not the most important component to play, so these discounted models can be a good option to get a decent laptop at a lower price than usual. Waiting or not is up to each user, but for those interested in getting a laptop, these are our favorite models:

Gigabyte Aorus X9 laptop for 1,499 euros (original price 2,299 euros). Despite using an eighth generation Intel, this Aorus has very good specifications for current standards, with the RTX 2070 MaxQ as the absolute protagonist, very well accompanied by a 144 Hz IPS panel. The team’s chassis is heavy , but that gives it good refrigeration, which on the other hand it needs. The current discount is 800 euros, leaving this model at the price of laptops in a range below its own. HP Omen DH18NS laptop for 1,339 euros (Original price 1,599 euros). Another interesting reduction will be that of this HP Omen, which leaves us with a laptop with an RTX 2060, 16 GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage below 1500 euros, which is the price we usually see for this kind of configuration. . Its construction is relatively thin for a 15-inch laptop, but we think it meets the standard in terms of cooling. In addition, it has a discount of more than 250 euros.Porttil Asus TUF FX505 for 999.96 euros (Original price 1,199.94 euros). This Asus model has appeared on previous occasions, but it comes back once more because we think it’s still an interesting option. Below 1000 euros it is difficult to find laptops with an RTX 2060, but this model has that graph accompanied by a Ryzen 7 3750H and a 120 Hz panel; all this thanks to a reduction of about 200 euros.Porttil HP 15 EQ25NS for 499.99 euros (Original price 649.99 euros). Finally, we list another laptop that is not intended to play, but we find it interesting for its integrated Vega graph. We believe that it is an excellent model for those users who cannot afford a laptop to play but need one, and its graphic muscle, although limited, enables it to play light games with undemanding titles.

Offers on PS4 games

We have a good selection of titles for PlayStation 4 this week, many of the derivative offers we found last week, such as the sale on PS Plus for 12 months. Some interesting offers are also re-in stock. These are the ones we liked the most:

Days Gone (Physical) for 19.90 euros (Original price 69.90 euros). Last week the offer we brought to the Bend Studio title sold out a few minutes after publication, so we return to the fray with an equally remarkable offer of the PS4 exclusive that we found in El Corte Ingls.Mirrors Edge Catalyst (Digital) for 4.99 euros (original price 19.99 euros). Although it does not have the same minimalist gameplay of the first title, the second appearance of Faith s that gave it greater fluidity and a more open environment. If you liked the proposal of the first title, this offer will surely be to your liking: Gravity Rush 2 (Digital) for 14.99 euros (Original price 39.99 euros). A game with an excellent staging and some of the most fun mechanics. Halfway between the 3D platforms and the action, Gravity Rush is a saga that deserves more attention on the Sony console; This offer can help you get it. Fallout 4 GOTY for 19.95 euros (Original price 49.95 euros). Although Fallout 4 was not to the liking of staunch fans of the classics of the saga, I do know that all those who enjoyed the vision that Bethesda brought with Fallout 3 liked it. Now we have their GOTY version at an excellent price; In addition, it is also reduced on the Microsoft console, for those interested.Combo Dualshock 4 + PS4 Hits (Game) for 59.99 euros (Full price 78.98 euros). We have put this offer on other occasions; We repeat it by re-entering the normal Dualshock. If we have to get a controller for the console, nothing better than to get a free game. 12-month subscription for PlayStation Plus for 41.99 euros (Original price 59.99 euros). One more week, the exclusive services of PS Plus are also on sale, with their monthly games, their special services and their sales.

Xbox One Game Deals

Also interesting are the offers of the week for Xbox One, with special prominence, one more week, from the reduction of Microsoft’s Game Pass Ultimate, which we can get for a single euro for a month. As for the games, these are the offers that we liked the most:

Divinity: Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition (Digital) for 24.99 euros (Original price 49.99 euros). Hours and hours of roleplaying of western court and interlocking systems for combat; That is the main attraction of the work of Larian Studios, which is on sale in the Microsoft Store and, in addition, has improved graphics if we have an Xbox One X. Jump Force (Physical) for 29.90 euros (Original price 69 , 90 euros). It may not be the most balanced fighting game, or the most profound, but it is that the objective of the Bandai Namco title is none other than entertaining fans of the classic Shonen with impossible fights. Stellaris: Console Edition (Digital) for 15.99 euros (Original price 39.99 euros). Another interesting offer this week that we found in the Xbox digital store is the edition for Stellaris consoles, which has adapted aspects so that the experience of a title with these characteristics is satisfactory through the control. The Deluxe edition, with various expansions, is also on sale for those interested: Risk of Rain 2 (Physical) for 14.95 euros (Original price 24.95 euros). The second installment of this curious Indie jumps to 3D and puts us to collect, explore and shoot by button and history. An ideal title to play cooperatively and that we can do now with a discounted price.Doom Slayers (Physical) for 19.95 euros (Original price 39.95 euros). Last week we found this compilation offer for the Sony console; now we can also buy it from Microsoft. These are the three numbered titles of the legendary Shooter, to which is added its relaunch of 2016; A perfect offer if you have not played them yet. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (One month) for 1 euros (Original price 12.99 euros). It also repeats the Game Pass promotional campaign. They offer us 1 month of Ultimate for a single euro. The best possible price for this service.

Offers on games for Nintendo Switch

On Switch we have a lot of RPG this week, from the hand of reissued titles for the hybrid console, as well as some exclusive of interest. In addition, we have its Lite version at a lower price than usual; although with a very limited stock. These are the offers we are talking about:

Xenoblade Chronicles: Final Edition (Physical) for 47.89 euros (Original price 59.95 euros). The definitive edition of this magnificent title, which first came to light on the Nintendo Wii, includes an epilogue that unites part of the story with its second part, as well as a completely renewed graphic section, but with the mechanics that defined the work. Original World Ends With You Final Remix (Physical) for 39.90 euros (Regular price 49.90 euros). The World Ends With You was a relatively unknown title in its original release for the Nintendo DS. This is not the case today, with a fandom that reveres him and reviews for Android, iOS and Switch. If you have not played this charismatic title, this offer can be a good excuse to get hold of it with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Physical) for 22.90 euros (Original price 29.90 euros). The collaborative work between Nintendo and Ubisoft ended up bringing us a turn-based strategy game based on units of the most sympathetic. Now it has a small discount compared to its original price, for all those who have not been able to try it yet, Super Mario Maker 2 (Physical) for 46.99 euros (Original price 59.99 euros). Closing the offers on games for the Nintendo console we have his most beloved character in one of his most unique proposals. Mario Maker 2 collects everything that made his original installment great and gives us more to give life to the levels we want for the plumber in red and company. His offer is not especially generous if we compare it with the ones he has had for some time, but it is still enough of a discount for us to list it here. Nintendo Switch Lite console for 185 euros (Original price 250 euros). Applying a code granted by the seller itself we can get the Nintendo Switch Lite at a lower price than usual. The store in charge of shipping is Spanish, so there should be no problem or delay in shipping.

Deals on PC games

On PC, stores heat engines for summer sales, while some, like GOG, get ahead of the rest and start with them directly. We have very interesting offers this week, but we wanted to highlight the following:

Sega Mega Drive and Genesis Classic Bundle (Fanatical) for 9.29 euros (Original price 29.99 euros). Fanatical brings us another discount for titles from the old SEGA, this time, with special emphasis on the titles that defined the most famous console of the company. The offer will be active for a few more days, after that time, it will be eliminated.Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition (Steam) for 30.40 euros (Original price 63.96 euros). On Steam we find a great offer on the titles published by the 11bit publisher; from which we have received jewels such as Frostpunk, Children of Morta, or Moonlighter. Of all of them, we highlight Frostpunk here, but there are many more.A Plague Tale: Innocence (GOG) for 15.29 euros (Original price 44.99 euros). At GOG we find the summer offers of the store, with some very interesting discounts. We wanted to highlight A Plague Tale among all of them, but there are also other very interesting ones, such as in the Dishonored series, or in the CD Projekt Red games Superliminal (Epic Games Store) for 2.15 euros (Original price 15.99 euros). With the 10 euro voucher from the Epic store we can further reduce the offers we find in the store. We wanted to highlight the ridiculous price at which Superliminal stays after this application, a short title, but a lot of fun, that invites us to play with perspective: Humble Cities: Skylines Bundle for 16.50 euros (Full unlock). To finish, and although it has been in the store for a while, we want to highlight this Humble Bundle from the Humble Store with Cities Skylines and its different expansions at a minimum price.

