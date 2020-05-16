If you are a working person and want to apply for a mortgage from the ISSSTE Housing Fund (Fovissste) or the Institute of the National Workers’ Housing Fund (Infonavit) but you don’t know what would happen to your balance and discounts if for any reason you change your work or regime you could request the portability of housing resources. Read: Alert for false page: offer from cars to excavators

The purpose of this is to help you buy a house through a mortgage, either through Infonavit, Fovissste or some other financial institution through a portability so that you can use the contributions that you have accumulated in the balance of your Sub-account of Housing for the initial payment of your mortgage credit and that subsequent contributions serve to reduce the unpaid balance or the amount that remains of the credit, with either of the two institutions, regardless of the individual regime (IMSS or ISSSTE).

If you are paying a home loan, either from Fovissste or Infonavit and for some reason you changed your social security system to establish a new employment relationship, that is, from a public job to a private job or vice versa, you can continue using the housing contributions for the payment of that credit.

How do I do the portability of resources for housing?

To carry out portability, you must request a mortgage loan from the institute to which your accumulated contributions will be transferred. In other words, if you had a credit at Fovissste and switched to Infonavit, you must apply for a new one at the second institution.

When the loan is approved, the balance accumulated in your Housing Subaccount will be transferred to your new financial institution to pay the loan amortization.

The requirements to request it are:

Have a valid credit in the new social security system.

Have a balance available at the financial institution that will transfer portability.

Have a current employment relationship at the institute that will assign the contributions.

Be affiliated with an Afore.

Have the Social Security Number (NSS), CURP and credit number to which the resources of the Housing Sub-account will be sent.

It should be clarified that if you have Fovissste credit and you wish to carry it out, you must belong to the individual account regime since this does not apply to the 10th transitory regime.

