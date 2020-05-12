Stupor among operators for the non-reactivation of portabilities within the phase 1. The government has not even spoken about it and it is feared that the impact of these weeks will be increasingly difficult to recover in the remainder of the year. In addition, the 5G auction would be scheduled for the autumn and the accounts of the operators are not going to be particularly buoyant. To make matters worse, it seems that some are taking advantage of a legal vacuum to continue doing portabilities, which is exhausting the patience of those who have paralyzed the activity.

When and how portability was suspended

The Government gave great hurry to suspend the portabilities, something that was pointed out to us by various operators. At first, no one understood that this power of users was suspended when it had not been done in any other country of the European Union. To this we must add that, after 15 days of suspending portability, the government partially changed the rule.

But let’s not go ahead and see how it exactly happened. In Royal Decree-Law 8/2020, of March 17, on extraordinary urgent measures to face the economic and social impact of COVID-19, we could read in article 20:

“For this same purpose, while the alarm state is in force, all fixed and mobile numbering portability operations that are not in progress will be suspended, except in exceptional cases of force majeure.”

However, only a few days later, Royal Decree-Law 11/2020 was published, March 31st, by which urgent complementary measures are adopted in the social and economic field to face COVID-19, which modifies that article 20 to make it clear that:

“For this same purpose, while the alarm state is in force, all fixed and mobile numbering portability operations that are not in progress will be suspended, for which the presence of either the operators involved or their agents, belongs to the user, except in exceptional cases of force majeure ”.

This modification implied that the government began to allow portability of mobile numbers, but not of fixed numbers or fixed broadband, as it had to scroll technician at home. The problem is that, at no time, did he say anything about the new discharges, being able to move a technician home without problems.

With this modification of the Royal Decree, the government partially attended to the complaints of the operators who did not understand the suspension of mobile portability, but generated a problem by not correctly delimiting the scope of the new registrations.

In fact, the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) even had to deal with it to tidy up portabilities. The national regulator indicated that a percentage of 25% is provisionally fixed in the portability quota per operator based on the quota that each operator had attributed prior to the declaration of the state of alarm, in mobile portability, and that a temporary technical limit per operator of 50 portabilities per day, fixed.

Why are they not reactivating?

Well, no one really understands it, especially if we consider the issue of the new undercover discharges that we will comment on in the next point. The operators are outraged at the government’s way of acting that has not included the reactivation of portability in the de-escalated. In fact, we do not have any news of in which phase we could perform portabilities as before.

The CNMC has produced a guide to return portability to normal after the state of alarm. The regulator estimates that they will be necessary 5 days to return to normal. In mobile portability, the quotas will be increased by 15% daily until reaching the value prior to the declaration of the alarm status. In fixed portability, the process will be similar, although without specifying the daily percentage increase.

Operators’ tricks to bypass restrictions

As we already saw the day after the entry into force of the Royal Decree that allowed portability without posting, there is a very easy way to bypass restrictions of the government. This would happen, in the case of combined packages, to carry the mobile as usual, but give a new fixed registration. The prejudice for the client would be to have to cancel the fixed line at its previous operator, in addition to losing the number.

In this way, you could change the operator and lose only the landline, something that does not matter to the vast majority of users. As confirmed by industry sources, this would be the way to act of MoreMobile. The operator is legally snatching clients from its rivals using this strategy that neither Movistar, Orange or Vodafone likes.

While the environment among operators is thinned by this way of acting, the government seems to be looking the other way and is not contenting anyone. The operators do not understand that a vital tool for them such as portability is not reactivated and users do not know the reasons that allow them to go to a terrace or that 10 people come home, but not that a duly protected technician visit us to do fixed portability.

Economic consequences

The results presented by Telefónica, Orange and Vodafone confirm a significant drop in revenue in the first quarter of the year. Industry sources point out that the second and third quarters can be literally terrifying, and that the fall in roaming revenues, the proliferation of low cost and the closure of companies could devastate the accounts of all operators.