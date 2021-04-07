Port of Miami reaches record when receiving gigantic vessel – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI.- The port of the city of Miami received this Tuesday the container ship CMA CGM Argentina, the largest that has ever arrived at a port terminal in the state of Florida, authorities reported.

“Today the Port of Miami set a new record with the arrival of the container ship CMA CGM Argentina, the largest ever to call at a Florida port,” Port Miami said in a tweet.

The gigantic vessel of 15,000 TEUS (a unit equivalent to twenty feet (6 meters) and equivalent to 23 containers wide and about three football fields arrived at 9 a.m. local time today, the port authorities added.

Video images broadcast on social networks show the arrival at the port of Miami of this marine colossus built in 2019 loaded with containers.

The ship, which can transport some 15,000 cargo containers, is confirmation of the success of the canal expansion and dredging works to allow the arrival of this type of huge container ships to the port of Miami.

The Port of Miami verified the highest activity in its history last January, with a volume of 113,835 TEUS.

This southeast Florida port processed exactly 113,835 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) in January 2021, a “21.02% increase over the 94,064 TEUS processed in January 2020,” it said in a statement.

From October 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021, PortMiami processed a total of 420,838 TEUS, representing the “busiest four-month freight period in its history.”

Figures port authorities attribute to “robust” global trade and $ 1 billion invested in “infrastructure improvements” that offer carriers a gateway into waters 50-52 feet deep (15-16 meters) equipped to handle large ships.