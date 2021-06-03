Porsche would be preparing a direct rival to “sink” the new BMW i4

They say that “Who gives first, gives twice” and those honeys are what he is savoring Tesla. The American manufacturer knows that its advantage, compared to its rivals, is great and it is not short in showing it off. One of its latest novelties was the Model 3, a torpedo direct to the waterline of established premium firms such as Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz. However, there is another one that is rarely talked about and is also very excited: Porsche.

Yes, because the Bavarian firm wants to be the reference in terms of electric mobility in the premium segment. The problem is that the competitors accumulate and to the Tesla Model 3 we must add the imminent BMW i4. This saloon has all the wickers to match the Yankee firm and those from Stuttgart do not want to be in the shadow of both. So they would already be working on a new saloon below the Taycan with which to make them face.

Porsche, to end the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3, would use the PPE platform

According to several sources, among which is Autocar, Porsche would be working together with Audi to create this saloon. The details regarding this project are very scarce, but this British media suggests that it would make use of the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform. This base is the same that supports the Audi RS e-tron GT that we were able to test a few days ago in the Audi Driving Experience courses that took place at the Jarama Circuit.

Thanks to its design and flexibility, it would allow offer fastback style design. All this combined with several proposals in terms of propulsion. In this way, there would be no lack of propulsion versions with a single engine and all-wheel drive by including a second impeller. And so far we can read, because this source does not give more clues about his technique although it does about his possible name. Sound Cajun to you? Well it could be the chosen one.

Porsche Macan EV: These “spy” images confirm your test run

All these possibilities would be endorsed by the words of a Porsche engineer. According to its decay …

“The modular nature of the PPE platform It will allow us to expand our line of electric vehicles with a range of different models. It is designed for standard and high ground clearance. A second sedan model (saloon) is a possibility«

There will be wait for an official confirmation from Porsche, although we know that your bet for the future goes through electricity. The Macan EV is a given and we know that Audi is working on the Q6 e-tron. What is certain is that Neither BMW nor Tesla are going to make things easy for the Taycan’s little “brother”. Especially since the i4 and Model 3 seem to have a spark for a while …

Source – Coach