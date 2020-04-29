Porsche will reopen its factories in Zuffenhausen and Leipzig on May 4, six weeks after closing them due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like the rest of manufacturers, the German brand will implement a series of protocols to minimize the risk of contagion.

The house in Stuttgart assures that “all the necessary measures have already been taken to guarantee the maximum safety of our employees, so that production can be resumed gradually until full capacity is reached again.”

“That we get going again is a good sign,” said Albrecht Reimold, Porsche’s board member as Head of Production and Logistics. “It is good news for our employees and for our customers.”

“We have monitored the situation and analyzed it very carefully since the crisis began, and we have been flexible in adapting our processes. Now is the right time to look to the future with optimism and resume work, always with special precautions.”

Porsche has not detailed its measurements, but it has anticipated that “production employees must maintain a minimum distance of 1.5 meters, follow basic rules of conduct and work with a mask in certain areas.”

The return to activity will not be for all employees, as some will continue to telework. Meetings and conferences will continue to be done electronically to reduce contagion. The executives of the company will not travel to other countries either.

“Restarting the entire economic and social system will take a great effort. Everyone must contribute,” said Oliver Blume, chairman of the executive board of a sports firm.

“It is important that we maintain a positive attitude. This crisis also presents opportunities and we want to make the most of them.”

Porsche closed its two factories on March 21.

