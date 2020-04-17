The German brand believes that its cars seek different objectives

They also consider the type client of both brands different

Michael Steiner, head of R&D at Porsche, has assured in recent statements that the German firm does not consider Tesla to be its direct rival.

The arrival of the Porsche Taycan has brought countless comparisons with the Tesla Model S. But do they make sense? According Porsche, do not. And not because they want to despise the technical capabilities of the cars of Elon musk, but because within the Teutonic manufacturer they consider that the typical customer who is going to buy a Taycan is not the same as the one who opts for a Model S.

Michael Steiner, head of R&D at Porsche, has stated in Automotive News Europe the following in this regard: “Although people like to face us, we do not consider Tesla to be a direct rival.” In addition to the type of customer they are targeting , Porsche It does not consider the American firm as an adversary because, according to them, they seek different goals with their cars. While Tesla tries to stand out in the autonomy that its vehicles offer, Porsche opts more for the dynamism of its product, which leads them to try to incorporate smaller batteries that allow a faster recharge. Weight is one of the biggest problems for electric cars current and one of the great historical enemies of cars that aspire to offer sporty behavior. “Our team does not intend to make Porsche the market autonomy leader.”

Porsche Nor does it have in mind to become a firm that reaches all kinds of clients. Tesla, yes, something that demonstrates a Model 3 that has accounted for the vast majority of its sales since it debuted. Furthermore, the Porsche Taycan is, for the moment, the sole electrical representative of the Stuttgart manufacturer, while Tesla only sells this type of technology. The price of Tesla Model 3 in Spain it is close to 50,000 euros, while many of the cars sold by Porsche exceed 100,000. Seen this way, the typical client is not the same as much Taycan that exists now.

It will be interesting to see how this opinion evolves in the future, especially when the Porsche Macan debuts its next generation, which is expected to be fully electric. There perhaps it can be considered that Porsche He has a direct rival in the Tesla Model Y.

