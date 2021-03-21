Porsche wants to develop high-performance batteries for its electric cars, and it will do so with the help of silicon

The Volkswagen Group has made many promises on its particular Tesla-style ‘Battery Day’. Among them is the launch in two years of a new unified battery cell for its electric cars, which promises greater autonomy and above all a reduction in costs.

But Porsche you are going to need a lot of performance for your most powerful vehicles. That is why he is investigating high performance batteries with silicon anodes instead of graphite.

Some batteries that will be ‘made in Europe’





Porsche is investigating how to improve battery chemistry that equip the high-performance models.

To do this, it is necessary to change it from graphite anodes to silicon anodes, the use of which involves fewer safety risks. It also allows a higher energy density and improves energy recovery, as well as fast charging capacity.

This is a promising material that companies like StoreDot are using to develop battery prototypes that promise full charges in five minutes without overheating.

The new electrolytes and additives that Porsche is investigating allow operation even at temperatures above 75ºC, and they expect it to have a positive result in both power and cell volume.





As explained by the German brand, the new batteries will be manufactured in Europe and will initially be used in limited-production high-performance vehicles and for competition customers.

“The battery cell is the combustion chamber of the future,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Porsche Board of Management.

“Our electrified, sports and racing cars place the highest demands on battery technology. To meet them, Porsche needs special high-performance cells. Silicon has great potential,” said the manager.

