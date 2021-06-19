Porsche Taycan Turbo S, much more than a toy

MEXICO CITY.

When entering one of the most fascinating museums in the world, located in the city of Stuttgart, Germany, we will find, practically at the beginning of the tour, a vehicle that was presented in 1898, its full name is as complex as the idea that gave it life , the Egger-Lohner EV C. 2 Phaeton, considered in history as the first functional electric vehicle, created by Ferdinand Porsche.

Since that time, the founder of one of the most influential automotive brands in the evolution of the automobile already dreamed of the electrification of the automotive industry that is so fashionable today.

However, despite how old the idea was, Porsche had to wait until September 14, 2015 to see the prototype with which, at last, it would take that definitive step towards that era, with the Mission E, a prototype that would put the entire company to work on creating new paradigms.

THE INCREDIBLE CAR

Since the Taycan prototype was presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show, this was already an amazing car, because thanks to its 800 volt system (twice the voltage of most electrics) it was capable of recharging 80% of its batteries in just 15 minutes connected to direct current.

However, the true feat of this car did not really stem from its electrification process, but from the premise that despite not using the fuel that has driven cars for more than a century, it feels and feels. moves surprising like a Porsche, with all that this entails.

As we got behind the wheel of the Taycan, accompanied by the most powerful nomenclature that exists at Porsche, the Turbo S, we felt that what we were addressing was not a car, but a time machine, one that allowed us to travel into the future to know how it felt to have 750 horsepower at our disposal and the brutal thrust of 774 pound-feet of torque in a fully digital car, full of screens and touch surfaces with which it is possible to go from zero to one hundred kilometers per hour in just 2.8 seconds.

Thanks to the fact that its flow of force reaches the wheels of the car almost immediately, just as it happens when the trigger of a drill is pressed and the bit instantly has enough power to go through the wall, the acceleration experience of this The car is worthy of a race car, capable of mercilessly accelerating to 260 kilometers per hour.

The magic that can be experienced aboard this car also lies in the possibility of putting a large amount of energy on the asphalt and, according to the brand’s data, doing it over and over again, without fatigue, one of the most representative qualities of Porsche sports cars.

By proportions the Taycan can be compared to a Panamera and thanks to its four doors offer the same comfort as the sedan of the German firm, although this huge coupe of almost five meters long (4.96 meters) moves very differently, because Thanks to its design and four-wheel drive, boasting the best coefficient of aerodynamics of the brand, it seems to move on rails and does not know a trajectory that would throw it off balance, no matter how risky it may be.

The more kilometers we traveled aboard the Taycan, the more we liked it, and the less difficult it was for us to understand how to get the most out of all its technology, we felt in paradise until the energy level dropped below 50% of its storage capacity .

It was then that fun became responsibility and instead of continuing to attack the accelerator we had to pay more attention to the brakes, because those batteries were not going to recharge themselves.

Once again Porsche managed to surprise us and after a journey of just over 90 kilometers, the batteries recovered almost 15 percent of their storage capacity, thanks to the slopes that helped us recharge the energy and do what in a vehicle powered by an internal combustion engine it is impossible: increase the kilometers of autonomy without the need to stop to fill the fuel tank.

Inside, the materials of this car are exquisite, luxurious and modern, synthetic compounds developed to be congruent with its essence, and as surprising as aluminum and high and ultra high resistance steels that give it an advantage in terms of weight forming a strong and firm skeleton that avoids twisting at all costs so that the car behaves like an arrow when it flies without taking the tires off the asphalt.

With 484 kilometers of autonomy, this two-speed electric will go down in history as one of those vehicles that changed the course of history, thanks to all those technological solutions it provides, to become a benchmark that, for many years, will serve as example for other vehicles that will look like it in the future.

