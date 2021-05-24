Porsche taycan to be investigated in the united states

After receiving the complaint of nine owners of Porsche Taycan models 2020 and 2021 who reported a “loss of power while driving at any speed and without prior warning”, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed that it will initiate an investigation into this model.

Having learned of the case, Porsche North America confirmed to Automotive News that “they have already begun to review this situation and we are ready to answer NHTSA questions and quickly resolve this situation, in case it is confirmed. All Taycans remain safe to drive. We are not aware of any accidents that have been reported in relation to this situation ”.

Porsche taycan

Porsche also clarified that while the agency’s Office of Defects claimed that up to 12,146 Taycan units could be affected Due to this possible defect, the brand only delivered 6,552 units and they do not know where they got that figure from. Either way, they will cooperate with the investigation.

The situation that has been reported is that during the mark the 12-volt auxiliary system stops operating, turning off the entire electrical system of the vehicle. Although owners generally said they did not receive vehicle alerts regarding this, some did. They reported that a message appeared that said “electrical system error” and that they were asked to stop as soon as possible. Additionally, six owners said they were unable to restart the car.

As the investigation is in an initial phase no recall has yet been registered official for the Porsche Taycan.