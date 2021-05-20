Porsche Taycan, road-proven efficiency, track-proven sportiness

During last April we had the opportunity to travel with Porsche to Valencia, where the first Spanish event of what is now officially the Formula E World Championship was to be held. It was going to be an atypical weekend due to the experience of being able to enjoy a competition on site after more than a year stranded in the pandemic, adjusting to the demanding bubble and test system designed by the FIA ​​and the electric car championship itself. All this with the excuse of power test the behavior of the Porsche Taycan for three days, the new jewel in the Stuttgart catalog and simply the brand’s first demonstration of how they understand electric sportsmanship.

Perhaps the most unpleasant thing was the wait. The time that had to pass until you received the negative result of the PCR test. Once the first is overcome, the possibility of discovering the comfort promised by the first Porsche electric on the road. The suspension setting is stiff enough and the steering so precise that at no time do you assimilate that you are driving a battery-powered sports car. Surely the moment when you are most aware is when you press the power button and the movement of your finger does not accompany a German orchestral symphony with six ‘wind cylinders’ at the rear.

More than proven efficiency on the road:

The sensations when stepping on the accelerator are impressive, especially in the ability you have to complete the 0 to 100 km / h even in the access model and the ease with which it allows to make the next section up to 120-130 km / h. Regarding autonomy, it is precisely from 150 km / h when it is considered that the range between recharges is reduced at a higher rate, however, when driving on the highway or motorway, the figures are adequate to face long trips.

To show a button, since in the return from the Cheste Circuit to Madrid On Sunday we carried out a small consumption test in which our Porsche Taycan unit managed to complete the route between the Ricardo Tormo and Tarancón (just over 250 kilometers) with a consumption of just 20.6 kW and an autonomy that allowed us to continue another 160 extra kilometers without having to stop to recharge and driving while adjusting to the speed limits set by the road. If we take into account that the combined electricity consumption announced by the model is between 25.4 – 20.4 kWh / 100 km, we see that the numbers come out.

Time to squeeze the Porsche Taycan on the track:

Already on the track, the ‘Launch Control’ mode, added to the four-wheel drive, provides that unmatched kick. Despite the fact that over the years I have been able to sit on the right bucket of a World Rally Car and a sports car, I have to admit that at no time did I expect such a starting kick, so inevitably the helmet ended up hitting against the headrest of the seat The copilot and a server struggles to push with their legs and partly regain their composure.

The Ricardo Tormo Circuit, dry on Saturday (before the rain that would end up unleashing chaos in the first race of the Valencia ePrix) and with some humidity already on Sunday morning, was practically no problem for the Porsche Taycan, with the chassis of the Taycan 4S perfectly assimilating the mistreatment to which Pau and Chezito Méndez subjected him, two of the Porsche instructors who had a great time in those ‘halts’ in which the Formula E cars were not competing.

Even Bruno Correia, official driver of the Safety Car of the Formula E World Championship, was encouraged to give some show with the rear-wheel drive version, demonstrating the ability that these electric vehicles also have to take advantage of inertia to insinuate the rear. Chezito himself gave us some small tips on things to keep in mind when driving a battery-powered vehicle circuit, especially when facing braking, where we must bear in mind that if we gently step on the brake pedal, It will be the regenerative braking system that is responsible for reducing the speed, however, if you do it with force, the mechanics will also be added (through the brake discs), achieving much greater stopping power.

It is not trivial advice. We must bear in mind that the sensations behind the wheel of a high-performance electric car such as the Porsche Taycan are those of an agile and light vehicle, In part because of the help of that instantaneous torque and its acceleration capacity, however, that extra weight of the batteries must be taken into account when it comes to speeding up the braking. The technique used by Porsche instructors advised just that, brake hard at the beginning to match the speed of the car to that of the curve entry and little by little to be lifting the foot of the brake so that the regenerative braking will take care of smoothly to finish helping us to round the curve without affecting the stability.

If braking is important, the same or more is also how we use the right foot when managing the accelerator. Although the Taycan’s chassis is very sporty and has a great capacity to draw medium speed curves like those of the Cheste Circuit without understeering, one of the main tips is to be very tactful when accelerating, do not do it suddenly or suddenly and opt more for a progressive actuation. Why? With a practically instantaneous delivery of torque, the chassis, if we accelerate very sharply, rises from the front and lowers at the rear, making the front axle lose grip capacity and therefore we have more options to suffer the dreaded understeer, something even more evident when we drive an all-wheel drive vehicle.

Image gallery – Porsche Taycan on track: