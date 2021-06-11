Porsche taycan by mansory. absolute simplicity

The German preparer is characterized by including a lot of carbon fiber in his updates, and this electric sports car could not be the exception. There is a redesigned front splitter and built in forged carbon; the headlight sockets also use carbon and there is a new slit in the nose reminiscent of the 911 GT3. It also added carbon side sills, and more carbon for the rear apron, diffuser, and a small spoiler on top. The side mirrors use carbon fiber shells, and as decoration, the front doors have a thin strip of carbon.

Mansory the wheels also intervened. Now there’s a set of hoops Y.5 alloy, all 22 inches, although the rear ones are slightly wider. Mansory says that thin spoke design helps dissipate heat from the brakes, which are standard, but can be aesthetically enhanced with calipers painted the color of your choice.

Gallery: See other details of the Porsche Taycan seen by Mansory.

.

For the interior, Mansory emphasizes that it is customized to the client’s taste. They offer carbon and leather inlays for virtually any surface, plus contrast stitching in all kinds of colors. It also has custom steering wheels and door sills with the label of Mansory.

.

It seems that for electric vehicles it is better to go for subtle upgrades, rather than dressing them in fancy body kits; well bolting elements that increase resistance will have a significant effect on the autonomy of the vehicle, and since it is not feasible to increase the power or connect a new part to extend the battery life, in this case it is not just a matter of taste, but of necessity.

Photos: The parts that the Porsche Taycan de Mansory debuted.

.