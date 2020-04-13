Manufactured in December 2019, the car was called to stay in the museum

In the context of the Covid-19, Porsche has decided to give the vehicle a new use

The last Porsche 911 of the 991 generation will be auctioned to raise funds to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The German brand has decided to give the car a new use, which was originally intended to form part of the collection it exhibits in its museum.

You may recall that in December 2019 the last Porsche 911 991 left the factory. A solemn moment that marked the end of a generation, of which 233,540 units were sold since its presentation in 2011. But the museum recall that awaited that Speedster will not be such.

Porsche has removed the 911 Speedster from its museum for delivery to the RM Sotheby’s auction house in order to raise funds against the Covid-19. The bid will be made through an online platform and the money will go to the NGO United Way Worldwide to help alleviate the health crisis.

The 911 Speedster in question is one of 1,948 copies created to commemorate 70 years of Porsche sports cars. The lot will include a limited edition Porsche Design watch and a guided tour of the company’s testing facilities. Its engine delivers 508 horsepower and the odometer has less than 50 kilometers.

The auction will start on April 15 and end on the 22nd.

“We are all deeply affected by the current situation and the immediate impact it is having on those most at risk in our communities,” said Porsche President and CEO in North America, Klaus Zellmer.

“We are proud to support Porsche with this initiative, recognizing the urgent need to raise as much money as possible for those affected by Covid-19,” said RM Sotheby’s President Kenneth Ahn.

“I hope this unique car can make a big difference for those who need help right now and that the lucky buyer will enjoy it and drive it like we always intended,” said the vice president of the 911 and 718 product lines at Porsche. Frank-Steffen Walliser.

