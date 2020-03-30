They explain that they seriously evaluate his return to the top of the resistance

They admit that they have not yet made a decision in this regard

Porsche maintains the LMDh in its sights, the cars that will be born from the unification of the IMSA and the World Endurance regulations. The German brand ensures that they are already doing a study to assess the feasibility of their return to this competition.



Pascal Zurlinden, head of competition Porsche, has announced that they will review the rules when they are published and study their possible participation. The intention on the part of the manufacturer is there and it is feasible.

“Our board member Michael Steiner, who is responsible for research and development in the competition department, asked us to do a study to see what is possible. Porsche is looking at it seriously, but there is no decision yet“Zurlinden comments at a press conference attended by SoyMotor.com.

“The regulation is not yet published, but I think it is simply a delay of a few days because ACO and IMSA are also working from home,” adds Steiner.

The LMDh regulation has also been postponed by the coronavirus. Despite the current uncertainty and the unknown about whether Porsche will run with an LMDh, the manufacturer assures that it is not worried about its future in competition.

“Motorsports is part of the DNA of Porsche and always will be. If you look at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, for example, since 1951 Porsche has been the only manufacturer that has always had cars on the grid, either as an official team or with client computers. For now I’m not worried that Porsche will have to leave the competition“adds Steiner.

It should be remembered that Porsche left the WEC LMP1 category in 2017, although it is still in GTE today. They are second in this championship, 29 points behind Aston Martin. To return to the LMDh regulations, they would return to the top of the Endurance World Cup after four years.

.