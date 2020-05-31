Porsche offers its customers the possibility to buy a car and see the monitoring of its production through the Internet

Porsche 911 Targa.

Credit: Courtesy Porsche.

Photo:

Porsche He knows that buying a new car makes for an extremely exciting feeling, and in this season when it’s hard to go out to a dealership, brand name. cars has decided to provide a new service to its clients: track production of your new car.

The process works in the same way as when we buy something online and we track the package until it finally reaches our home.

Online My Porsche It is the name of the platform that provides this service, and it is activated as soon as you buy your car. According to the Diariomotor portal, the German car brand has installed two cameras on the production lines of Zuffenhausen and have associated them with ERP that integrates the brand’s production processes.

Porsche 718.

Credit: Courtesy Porsche.

In short, it means that you will be able to see images of your car being built, the same one that you will receive weeks later at the brand dealer where you have purchased it.

This service will be available right now in six world markets, including Spain. In the United States, for example, they can even check the steps of the logistics chain in which the car is located, adding even more expectation when receiving the vehicle at the Center Porsche selected. This service is currently only available to Porsche 911 and the sports of the range Porsche 718.

Porsche is not the only brand to offer this service. This service is also available from luxury brands, or boutique brands such as Ferrari or Bugatti. In the case of Ferrari, the Italian brand even gives you a miniature of your car with the exact configuration that you have ordered.

