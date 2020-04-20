Despite the retraction in sales caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Porsche is doing well, thank you. Last week the German carmaker unveiled its map of the mine, showing where the people who buy Porsche are. In Brazil, the result was excellent, as sales grew 113% in the first quarter, compared to the same period last year. The Brazilian volume is low, compared to the global market of Porsche, but totaled 809 units.

Porsche 911 Turbo S: another killer version for the flagship in Brazil.

The sales champion in the Brazilian market has been the model 911, with 306 units delivered to customers. The growth was impressive (386%) and shows that the new generation of Porsche 911 pleased fans of the brand. In the Porsche ranking, Cayenne, with 233 sales (+ 30%) and Boxster, with 124 (+ 77%) appear next. The line is completed by the Macan (107 units), Cayman (33) and Panamera (16) models.

But where’s the real Porsche mine map? First, you need to understand how Porsche divided the world in this report. There are only three regions. Brazil is part of America (the report did not make a sales division for Latin America, as is common in most brands). In return, China, the USA and Germany are shown separately, due to Porsche’s strength in these three countries. Check the map of the mine.

Region

2019

2020

(+/-)

Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East

23,989

22,031

-8%

China

16,890

14,098

-17%

America

17,707

14,307

-19%

USA

15,024

11,994

-20%

Europe

14,004

16,787

+ 20%

Germany

5,557

5,214

-6%

World

55,700

53,125

-5%

On the world market, Porsche sold 53,125 cars in the first three months of 2020. Due to the global crisis, there was a 5% drop. The Cayenne remains the most popular model, with 18,417 units delivered. He was followed by Macan, with 15,547. The new generation of the Porsche 911 accounted for 8,482 deliveries, an increase of 16% over the first quarter of last year. The Taycan, Porsche’s first all-electric sports car, hit the market in late 2019 and has already delivered 1,391 units. Taycan will arrive in Brazil later this year, but the date has not yet been confirmed.

