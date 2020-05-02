Porsche will resume production of its sports cars on Monday (4). All necessary measures have been taken in advance to ensure the maximum possible safety for employees and so that production can be gradually increased to maximum capacity. As production is increased at the main plant in Zuffenhausen and at the Leipzig site, all employees will now resume work step by step. The processes adapted to production, logistics and purchases were approved by the Workers’ Council and the Department of Health. The requirements of different authorities will also be met.

The level of “remote work” has been greatly increased at Porsche and will be maintained in the indirect areas.

“The restart is an important signal, both for our employees and for our customers. We monitor and analyze the situation very carefully from the beginning and adapt processes flexibly. Now is the right time to look forward with optimism and resume work, under special precautions “, says Albrecht Reimold, member of the Porsche AG Executive Board responsible for Production and Logistics.

A comprehensive measurement catalog has been created for Porsche’s factories in Zuffenhausen and Leipzig. In addition to giving supreme importance to guarantee the protection of employees, these measures are oriented to allow the organized and efficient resumption of production, as quickly as possible. The employees involved in production, for example, are asked to keep a minimum distance of 1.50 m between them, follow basic rules of conduct or use a face mask in certain areas.

Medical institutions and medical personnel have absolute priority for Porsche when it comes to protective clothing. Thus, the company is organizing the equipment as part of the “Porsche Helps” initiative, in addition to donating money to hospitals, as well as food for food banks. The donation budget has been increased by 5 million euros.

“It will take a lot of effort to get the economic and social system moving again. Everyone needs to contribute to this,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. “It is important to assume a fundamental positive attitude. Every crisis also provides opportunities. We want to make the most of them.”

The company initially suspended production at its two plants on March 21, 2020 for a period of two weeks and announced that it would continually assess the situation. Due to bottlenecks in global supply chains, factories remained closed for a total of six weeks, as it was not possible to maintain organized production.

In addition to suspending production, Porsche also decided to implement several other restrictive measures. They will remain in effect until another decision to ease the burden on infrastructure at the facility. This means that the level of “distance work”, which has been greatly increased, will be maintained in the indirect areas, and that meetings will be held via video or telephone. The restriction on business travel also remains in place.

