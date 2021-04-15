Porsche recalls 718 Boxster, Cayman and Spyder from the US

Porsche is one of the Volkswagen Group firms that is best received in USA. In this area of ​​the world, it has a loyal community of clients that year after year brings great benefits. Given this position, it is not surprising that those responsible for the Bavarian firm take care of their buyers with care. What’s more, they have sometimes created editions and special versions that we couldn’t find on the other side of the pond.

In addition, there is another aspect that perfectly defines the relationship between Porsche and its customers. We mean that the brand takes great care of its reputation as to security or reliability issues. So, with the help of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), it has issued a recall for three of its best-selling models. We refer to all members of the 718 Boxster, Cayman and Spyder family.

Porsche has already communicated to the NHTSA which model and engine is affected …

As far as we have learned, Porsche has stopped the sale of the 718 Boxster, Cayman and Spyder. This has been the measure they have adopted to locate the 190 units affected by a mechanical problem. Apparently they all equip the 4.0 gasoline block with six opposed cylinders that brings the GT4 and GTS ranges to life. In them, a connecting rod in bad condition could crack and damage the engine, causing the flu or ending in fire.

For the moment Porsche is aware of having delivered 20 of these 190 units. All of them will have to go through the official technical service to replace the engine. The rest of the units will follow a double path. Units already sold that have not been delivered to customers will be reviewed to see if they need to change engine. The rest will be located to follow the same verification procedure.

Is call for review, for now, only affects units sold in the US. In principle it should not harm Europe, although this problem could emerge later. Porsche became aware of this technical failure on March 8 and its action has been very fast. The counterpart is in the delay that your customers will have to suffer. The brand has not said how long we are talking about, although some clients have already complained.

If not, look at this letter published in Rennlist in which they tell you that you will have to wait between three and six months. Patience gentlemen …

Source – National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) – Part 573 Safety Recall Report 21V-200