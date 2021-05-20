Porsche plans more powerful cayenne coupe

By the end of June, Porsche would have planned the launch of a new version of its Cayenne Coupé, whose name is yet to be defined or known, and that would be at the top of the range of this SUV with a combustion engine and with a view to coping with the Lamborghini Urus in terms of power and performance.

Although the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid will remain the most powerful with its 671 horsepower, the new Cayenne Coupé won’t be far behind with 631 horsepower courtesy of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. In addition, Porsche says that the choice of the Coupé body was precisely thinking about optimizing performance and handling.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupé prototype

As reported by Autocar, who knew the information and even already drove a prototype, the engineer in charge of the development of this new version of the Porsche Cayenne Coupé said that the goal was to achieve the sportiest Cayenne they have done so far. To achieve this they chose a series of special attachments.

It all starts with an active aerodynamic package made of carbon fiber that would improve downforce as well as engine and brake cooling, a new bumper with larger air intakes, a new rear spoiler, a drop down rear spoiler larger than the “normal” Cayenne Coupé and a new diffuser with two centrally positioned tailpipes.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupé prototype

This new Porsche Cayenne Coupé would also carry some elements of the Lightweight Sport package with a view to reducing the weight, which, in the conventional Coupé, is 2,200 kg; however, a final figure in this regard is not yet known. In the same way the changes made to the engine to bring it up to 631 horsepower have not been specified But Autocar talks about a reprogramming and a new titanium exhaust system, as well as a revision to the transmission, the all-wheel drive system and the differential.

The adaptive suspension was lowered a bit and has a somewhat harder damping, the tuning of the stabilizers and the steering was revised, the ceramic brakes will be installed as standard and 22-inch forged aluminum wheels will go on 285/35 ZR22 front and 315/30 ZR22 rear tires, the largest that the Cayenne has ever worn. This widened the gauge a bit on both axles and allowed for an increase in negative camber on the front axle.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupé prototype