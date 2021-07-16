Porsche plans 911 gt1 successor

Since the Porsche 918 Spyder went out of production in 2015 the German manufacturer has not had a super sports car that puts it back to the level of the most exotic as did this hybrid or the Carrera GT of the previous decade. This, however, would be about to change according to some rumors.

As reported by Australian outlet Drive, during an episode of Porsche enthusiast Spike Feresten’s Spike’s Car Radio podcast, its presenter commented that the brand is already developing a new GT1, which would have already been shown to some preferred Porsche customers.

Porsche 911 GT1, photo: DK Engineering

“Now, if you want, you can make a deposit for a Porsche GT1,” said Feresten. “The rumor is that they are going to announce this in August. There’s gonna be a new mid-engined Porsche GT1 that will follow in the footsteps of the Carrera GT, the 918 and now the new GT1 ”. According to information leaked by a Porsche employee in the United States, Drive reports, some VIP customers have already made a deposit for this car.

In any case, the information has not been made official and it is also reported that Jerry Seinfeld, Feresten’s friend (he was a scriptwriter for his homonymous sitcom) and a renowned Porsche collector, would not be aware of the information. Although in principle this could give indications that the rumor of a new GT1 is false, Seinfeld would also be taking care to keep everything secret as Porsche allegedly would have asked its VIP customers who already know this information.

As August rolls around and confirmation that this is (or is not) true, let’s remember that the original Porsche 911 GT1 was born in 1997 (starting from the 911 996) to compete in the GT1 category. Complying with the rules, the brand manufactured some street units to homologate the competition vehicle.

Porsche 911 gt1